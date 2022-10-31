Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week with these San Antonio bars and restaurants

Instagram / the.adventures.of.he.and.she Downtown's Schilo’s Delicatessen is owned by retired U.S. Army Captain Bill Lyons.

Among San Antonio’s many nicknames, “Military City, U.S.A.” may be the most well-known. With several thousand active duty and retired military milling about town, it only makes sense that the city is rife with bars, restaurant and breweries owned and operated by veterans who decided to make SA home after retirement.In the spirit of showing local vets some love during National Veterans Small Business Week, Oct. 31-Nov.4, we gathered up a short list of food-focused, Veteran-owned businesses to get you started.Of course, you ought not limit yourself to checking these out just this week. For small businesses, especially, a little local love goes a long way any week of the year.offers family-friendly, indoor/outdoor brewpub vibes courtesy of owners Mike and Rachel Voeller. Mike, a former U.S. Coast Guard chef, kicked off his retirement from the military by opening the new Universal City taproom last year. Housed in the former location of longtime Randolph Air Force Base-area drinkery Da Bunker, Gather now pours nearly one dozen original brews alongside higher-end brewpub fare.andhave served downtown tourists and locals alike, but many don't know that both businesses are owned and operated by retired U.S. Army Captain Bill Lyons and retired U.S. Marine second lieutenant Tom Furgerson, respectively. To keep that camaraderie alive, both of Lyons’ restaurants provide 10% discounts to active military and veterans.is a veteran-owned brewery, coffee shop and restaurant which honors the history and culture of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers or “Green Berets.” The Leon Valley suds factory opened in 2020, and has since created dozens of original brews, each named after unique aspects of Special Forces history and Green Beret folklore. Some beers specifically honor fallen Green Berets, the proceeds of which are donated to charity.is owned by Dee and Angello Gordon, 20-year U.S. Army veterans who settled here after retirement and opened the Austin Highway eatery in 2011. The spot serves up Caribbean fare such as jerk chicken, pork and stuffed roti, as well as tamer fusion dishes such as wings and a jerk hamburger.opened nearly one year ago under the watchful eyes of military veterans Donovan Thomson and Audi Paredes. The taproom is the chain's first location outside of San Antonio proper, offering the same rotating draft system — which pours 32 different craft brews — beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare familiar to Big Hops regulars.owners Cornelius and Lattoia Massey met while deployed in Iraq, and ended up in SA when Lattoia studied at the Culinary Institute of America-San Antonio. The couple has since expanded its brand to include Mi Roti, a concept at Pearl, and a new-ish larger location on the city’s northwest side.