Celebrity chef Rick Bayless among participants in CIA San Antonio's Latin American Cuisine Summit

San Antonio will be represented by Pharm Table chef Elizabeth Johnson and pastry queen Sofia Tejeda.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Celebrity chef, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Rick Bayless will be in San Antonio Sept. 28-29. - Frontera Media Productions
Frontera Media Productions
Celebrity chef, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Rick Bayless will be in San Antonio Sept. 28-29.
The Culinary Institute of America's San Antonio campus will kick off its annual Latin American Cuisine Summit this week, hosting notable chefs and experts including Mexican cooking guru Rick Bayless, the Express-News reports.

The James Beard Award-winning Bayless — a renowned chef, restaurateur and cookbook author — will give a presentation about the use of tomatillos in their roasted, raw and pickled forms, according to the daily. Bayless also hosts the PBS television series Mexico: One Plate at a Time.

The two-day culinary event, which starts Wednesday, focuses on iconic ingredients used in Latin American cuisine. The demos and panel discussions about items such as corn, chiles, tomatoes and cacao aim to foster conversations about sustainability, regenerative agriculture and climate change, the Express-News reports.

Bayless will join other culinary heavyweights at the summit, including Top Chef: Houston alum Evelyn Garcia and Mexican cooking expert Adán Medrano, known for his book Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage in Recipes and the documentary film Truly Texas Mexican.

San Antonio will be represented by Pharm Table chef Elizabeth Johnson, who will appear in a panel discussion about the future of our food system, and by pastry queen Sofia Tejeda, tasked with demonstrating how to make a vegan concha with avocado chocolate mousse.

Admission to the two-day event runs $299 and includes access to more than a dozen panel discussions, meals and social mixers. The full schedule and registration information are available at the Culinary Institute of America website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Trending

YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge.

Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park

By Nina Rangel

Current Google Map images show the roof of the Acthzehn House has collapsed inward.

Black's BBQ, Rancho 181: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Customers line up outside the original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart.

Texas' iconic Black's BBQ chain illegally let managers keep $230,000 in worker tips, feds say

By Sanford Nowlin

Customers line up outside the original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart.

Also in Food & Drink

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us