Centro Cultural Aztlan’s Mole Festival returns to San Antonio's Deco District this month

Instagram / best.wishes.studio Mole is a Mexican sauce characterized by complex, layered flavors.

San Antonio-based community group Centro Cultural Aztlan will revive its annual Mole Festival for a 14th year, transforming its Deco District office into a showcase for the complex, time-consuming sauce.More than 20 San Antonio chefs and restaurants will gather Thursday, Oct. 20 to compete for bragging rights about their abilities to craft mole, a Mexico-born sauce characterized by complex, layered flavors from dried chiles, spices, fruits and seasonings.According to organizers, the participating restaurants will include Guajillo's, Mama’s Kitchen, Rolando’s Super Tacos #1, Los Cocos Mexican Restaurant, Taqueria El Patron, Vallarta Grill and Bar — to name a few.Tickets to the fest are $40 and include samples of mole dishes, Tito’s Vodka-spiked tipples and live music from Juan and Armando Tejeda, Gelina, Cheyenne and Eric Sebastian.The event will run 6-10 p.m. at the Centro Cultural Aztlan office, 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. The community based-organization presents events that preserve and promote Chicano/a, Latino/a and indigenous arts and culture.