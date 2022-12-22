Chain FiiZ Drinks taking over long-vacant Sonic Drive-In on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

Founded in 2014, FiiZ currently operates three locations near Houston, and it has another in the works in Converse.

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 3:42 pm

Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St. has sat empty since 2018. - LoopNet
LoopNet
Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St. has sat empty since 2018.
A long-vacant Sonic Drive-In location in the Alamo Heights area appears poised to gain a new tenant: Utah-based FiiZ Drinks.

The property at 3521 Broadway St. has sat empty since 2018, but new signage and a fresh coat of paint on the building points to the FiiZ Drinks chain's plan to start serving specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips at the location.

A search of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) database only turns up FiiZ's plans for a new build in nearby Converse. However, it’s difficult to misconstrue the chain’s branded signage splashed across the front of the Broadway building.

Founded in 2014, FiiZ operates locations in Spring and League, near Houston, with forthcoming locations in Corpus Christi and Jordan Ranch, also near Houston. Earlier this year, the chain shared plans for the its first San Antonio-area store — at 7215 E. Loop 1604 North in Converse — which is set to be finished early next year.

The Current reached out to Fiiz for details about the Broadway location, but officials were unavailable at press time.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

By Nina Rangel

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open a second San Antonio store

These San Antonio restaurants are open and serving on Christmas Day

By Nina Rangel

Boiler House is one San Antonio restaurant open on Christmas Day.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting Alamo Bowl watch parties for football fans

By Nina Rangel

UT fans know how to have a good time when they watch the game.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us