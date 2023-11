Chef behind San Antonio's Shiro Japanese Bistro opens new Dominion-area spot

Instagram / yozora_satx Yozora Sake & Wine & Listening Bar is currently operating in a soft opening capacity with limited hours.

The chef behind San Antonio sushi staple Shiro Japanese Bistro will formally launch a new spot in the bougie Dominion area next month, the Express-News reports Chef Grey Hwang has quietly opened Yozora Sake & Wine & Listening Bar, 22211 W. I-10, Suite, 1111, in the Dominion Ridge shopping center. The restaurant has taken over a spot that formerly housed Cuppencake coffee shop, the daily reports.Hwang is planning a December grand opening, although the story didn't include a date.Hwang told thethat Yozora is focused more on yakitori, seafood crudo and teriyaki-based dishes than his flagship, which is known for sushi. Upcoming menu items at the new restaurant will include pork belly yakitori, charcoal-grilled Chilean sea bass, hot-rock beef tataki, chicken karaage and yellowtail crudo, the daily reports.Yozora also will offer thoughtfully curated beer, wine and sake menus along with sake-focused cocktails.Yozora’s Instagram feed is sparse, but does offer a sneak peek of the restaurant’s vibe, including an array of tuna, trout, yellowtail and black sea bream hanging in a dry-aging fridge. Dry aging seafood removes moisture, including leftover blood and slime, which can create fishy odors. The process also intensifies flavors and creates a cleaner, more umami-packed bite.In its soft-opening capacity, Yozora is serving 5 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, according to management's Instagram comments. Those seeking a reservation can do so via email.