Chef behind San Antonio's Shiro Japanese Bistro opens new Dominion-area spot

Chef Grey Hwang has quietly opened Yozora Sake & Wine & Listening Bar, 22211 W. I-10, Suite, 1111, in the Dominion Ridge shopping center. The restaurant has taken over a spot that formerly housed Cuppencake coffee shop, the daily reports.
Hwang is planning a December grand opening, although the story didn't include a date.
Hwang told the Express-News that Yozora is focused more on yakitori, seafood crudo and teriyaki-based dishes than his flagship, which is known for sushi. Upcoming menu items at the new restaurant will include pork belly yakitori, charcoal-grilled Chilean sea bass, hot-rock beef tataki, chicken karaage and yellowtail crudo, the daily reports.
Yozora also will offer thoughtfully curated beer, wine and sake menus along with sake-focused cocktails.
Yozora’s Instagram feed is sparse, but does offer a sneak peek of the restaurant’s vibe, including an array of tuna, trout, yellowtail and black sea bream hanging in a dry-aging fridge. Dry aging seafood removes moisture, including leftover blood and slime, which can create fishy odors. The process also intensifies flavors and creates a cleaner, more umami-packed bite.
In its soft-opening capacity, Yozora is serving 5 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, according to management's Instagram comments. Those seeking a reservation can do so via email.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed