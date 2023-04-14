Chef of San Antonio staple Van’s Chinese Seafood Restaurant says restaurant is closing

click to enlarge
Van's Restaurant is located at 3214 Broadway.
Van’s Chinese Seafood Restaurant, once one of the buzziest dining spots along the Broadway corridor, is in the process of closing, KSAT reports
The news came from chef Than Hein Nguyen, who told KSAT his business has struggled since COVID-19 hit and that he’s “too old” to keep it running.
“I want to get out of here. I don’t want to do it and everything,” Nguyen told the station.
KSAT visited the restaurant to report on a recent health inspection that identified plumbing issues including a lack of hot water along with “small, live pests” in the building. The inspector forced Van's to shut down to remedy the problems.
Nguyen told KSAT his business was only closed for a day. While he's been allowed to reopen, the restaurant isn't serving. He added that he's occasionally unlocked the doors to cook for family or special customers.
The closure also comes after a state game warden seized more than $25,000 worth of shark fins
at Van's last year. Nguyen and two other people associated with the restaurant were charged with misdemeanors in relation to the discovery.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokesperson told KSAT the investigation is now in the hands of U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
During the 1990s, Van's built a strong following for its Chinese and Vietnamese fare by offering high-end options such as Wagyu beef and live seafood along with an extensive wine selection. The spot's proximity to downtown and elevated approach to Asian cuisine made it a popular spot for power lunches.
The Current
called the phone number listed on the restaurant’s Google business page for confirmation of the closure, but no one answered.
