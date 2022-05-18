Chef Steve McHugh of San Antonio's Cured will helm restaurant for Austin Hyatt hotel

Josh Huskin San Antonio chef Steve McHugh's Cured and Landrace have drawn critical acclaim.

Six-time James Beard Foundation finalist Steve McHugh will open his first Austin restaurant later this year inside that city's Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue.McHugh — executive chef of Landrace at Thompson San Antonio and chef-owner of Cured at Pearl — will helm the downtown hotel's restaurant Luminaire. The eatery will focus on local and seasonal Texas fare and charcuterie, according to a press release. Its bar will feature classic cocktails, craft beers and New World wines.“After almost a decade of running Cured and most recently Landrace in San Antonio, to now have a presence in Austin is something quite meaningful for me,” McHugh said in the release. “At Luminaire, I will continue with my philosophy of incorporating and honoring Texas’ diversity of local and seasonal ingredients, working closely with farmers, and ensuring sustainability is a top priority.”Las Bis, the Hyatt Centric's eighth-floor terrace bar, will also feature McHugh’s touch via a select menu of shareable conservas, craft cocktails and wines.Additionally, the SA chef will oversee food and beverage offerings for banquets inside the hotel's 2,560 square feet of meeting space as well as a swanky, 1,400-square-foot penthouse event space on the property’s thirty-first floor.Located at 721 Congress Avenue, the 246 guest-room Hyatt Centric will offer living and dining areas and an outdoor deck with panoramic views. Its interior spaces will showcase an extensive collection of works by Austin-area artists.While the hotel is expected to begin serving guests September 1, Hyatt didn't supply an opening date for Luminaire.