Chef’s Table Mediterranean Grill opens second San Antonio-area location

Facebook / Chef’s Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill
Chef’s Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill made its debut in Helotes over the weekend.
Chef's Table Turkish Mediterranean Grill has opened a second San Antonio-area location, this one in Helotes.
The business shared the news last week a Facebook post last week. "We have waited for too long ... We are extremely excited to announce our soft opening on Saturday March 23, 2024!!!" read the post, which also included a photo of the new eatery.
Chef's Table first revealed expansion plans
last summer, saying it planned to launch a coffee shop and bakery. Subsequent social media comments from owner Ibrahim Karabiyi confirmed the coffee shop is next door to the new Helotes restaurant, 11851 Bandera Road, Suite Number 123.
Karabiyi, a native of Turkey, launched Chef’s Table in 2021, and it quickly gained a following for its flavorful Mediterranean offerings. Its flagship store is located at 1546 Babcock Road, Suite #102.
