Chicken Salad Chick chain opening third San Antonio-area location

The new store, run by a local franchisee, will be the brand's first in New Braunfels.

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 11:30 am

A third San Antonio-area Chicken Salad Chick will open Wednesday, Jan. 17. - Instagram / chickensaladchick
Instagram / chickensaladchick
A third San Antonio-area Chicken Salad Chick will open Wednesday, Jan. 17.
The Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick chain will open its third San Antonio-area location next Wednesday, this one in New Braunfels.

Franchise operators James Oberg, George Shaw and Jeff Rochelle are behind the new store at 1050 FM 306. It will feature a drive-thru and patio, where diners can nosh on a dozen or so varieties of picnic fare, including the chain’s namesake chicken salad along with egg salad and pimento cheese.

The trio of local entrepreneurs also operates the brand's two other San Antonio stores: Westover Hills at 9610 State Highway 151, Suite 101, and Stone Oak at 22831 N. U.S. Highway 281, Suite 106. 

Chicken Salad Chick unveiled plans for a Texas expansion in 2021. Since then, the company has grown to more than 30 Lone Star State stores, and its holdings will span Bexar, Kendall, Comal and Hays counties over the next two years, according to officials.

The New Braunfels store will kick off its grand opening with free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests. The location will open Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and operate 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

