Chicken Salad Chick expanding in San Antonio with new UTSA location

The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening by giving free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 10:54 am

The fast-casual restaurant chain first made its foray into San Antonio in February 2023.
Chicken Salad Chick is opening a new location near UTSA as it continues to grow its San Antonio footprint.

The new location will debut Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6010 Road Runner Blvd. It's the fast-casual chain's fourth in the Alamo City metro.

Chicken Salad Chick, which focuses on its namesake dish and other picnic fare, launched its first Alamo City store in February of 2023 and now has locations in Westover Hills, Stone Oak and New Braunfels.
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its fourth San Antonio-area location.
The UTSA store, located in the Road Runner Creek shopping center, will celebrate its grand opening by giving free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests, according to company officials. The first customer in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad weekly for a year, while the next 99 will receive the same portion monthly.

Specials will continue through the restaurant's opening week. On Thursday and Friday, the first 50 guests to buy a Chick Meal will receive a free jute tote bag or Chicken Salad Chick water bottle. On Saturday, the first 50 guests to purchase two Chick Meals will get a free tote bag.

"My partners and I have lived in the San Antonio area for the past 25 years and are excited to see it continuing to grow and support local small businesses like ours," James Oberg, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick's San Antonio franchise, said in a statement. 

Chicken Salad Chick was founded in Alabama, and now boasts over 260 restaurants in 19 states. The company announced plans to expand into Texas in 2021, and now has over 30 locations dotting the Lone Star State.

The UTSA store's hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

