Chicken Salad Chick expanding in San Antonio with new UTSA location

Instagram / chickensaladchick Chicken Salad Chick is opening its fourth San Antonio-area location.

"My partners and I have lived in the San Antonio area for the past 25 years and are excited to see it continuing to grow and support local small businesses like ours," James Oberg, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick's San Antonio franchise, said in a statement.

Chicken Salad Chick is opening a new location near UTSA as it continues to grow its San Antonio footprint.The new location will debut Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 6010 Road Runner Blvd. It's the fast-casual chain's fourth in the Alamo City metro.Chicken Salad Chick, which focuses on its namesake dish and other picnic fare, launched its first Alamo City store in February of 2023 and now has locations in Westover Hills, Stone Oak and New Braunfels.The UTSA store, located in the Road Runner Creek shopping center, will celebrate its grand opening by giving free chicken salad for a year to its first 100 guests, according to company officials. The first customer in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad weekly for a year, while the next 99 will receive the same portion monthly.Specials will continue through the restaurant's opening week. On Thursday and Friday, the first 50 guests to buy a Chick Meal will receive a free jute tote bag or Chicken Salad Chick water bottle. On Saturday, the first 50 guests to purchase two Chick Meals will get a free tote bag.