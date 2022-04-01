Chiflada's, P. Terry's Burger Stand: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy P. Terry’s Burger Stand Austin-based P. Terry’s Burger Stand has opened a third San Antonio location at 530 N. Loop 1604 W.

If you need yet another sign that the San Antonio food scene is ready to get over the pandemic, let's talk about the Current's most-read food news this week.Every one of the stories that pulled in big traffic centered around an opening — such as new Westside spot Chiflada's, P. Terry's Burger Stand and Time for 8 — or big changes at a local mainstay such as the Aztec Theatre and W.D. Deli.Read on if you're hungry for the scoop.