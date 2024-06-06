Chilaquiles concept Buen Dia will make San Antonio debut next week

Facebook / Buen Dia
Buen Dia is known for breakfast and brunch eats such as chilaquiles, tacos and tortas.
The El Paso-based Buen Dia chain will open its first San Antonio location Monday, June 10, inside the Pearl-area space that previously housed comfort-food spot Earl Abel's.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, the company unveiled plans to open at 1639 Broadway, just outside the Pearl complex. The new restaurant will serve up Mexican-style breakfast and brunch eats including chilaquiles, tacos and tortas along with cocktails and aguas frescas.
The former Earl Abel's space has sat vacant since April 2023, when the longtime Alamo City mainstay closed
, citing lingering damage from the pandemic along with inflation and staffing woes.
When it opens, Buen Dia will operate 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
