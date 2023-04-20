Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

click to enlarge Unsplash / Justin Aikin It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Activated charcoal. Edible glitter. Fancy ice. Trends in the cocktail industry come and go.

While some predicted CBD-infused cocktails, which first hit the market in 2018, would be one of those blink-and-it's over phenomena, it's clear both in San Antonio and elsewhere that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

When CBD cocktails first appeared, it was common to see bartenders use low-ABV spirits such as vermouth and sherry as the base since they were thought to promote the calming effects of the compound — the non-psychoactive chemical found in hemp and cannabis.

However, these days, you'll find CBD-infused sippers containing punchier ingredients like tropical Velvet Falernum and bitter Amaro Nonino. While they tend to contain more complex ingredients, bartenders insist their creations leave guests feeling more relaxed, balanced and ready to decompress.

Freshly stirred CBD cocktails are available at a variety of Alamo City bars and restaurants, and also in cans on grocery and convenience store shelves. Aspiring home bartenders can even pick up tinctures or hemp-infused spirits made in San Antonio.

Here's a quick rundown where to belly up for a CBD cocktail or obtain the necessary ingredients to make one. And we even threw in a simple-to-make recipe to get you started.

On A Menu

The Moon's Daughters

Sipping on a cocktail overlooking the San Antonio skyline is its own brand of reprieve from the daily hustle and bustle, but The Moon's Daughters' Good Medicine cocktail amps that up with a touch of CBD. It also features Sipsmith Gin, simple syrup, lime, elderflower tonic and refreshing cucumber. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com.

Ida Claire

This central San Antonio spot offers a take on a classic Jungle Bird cocktail, featuring a sweet yet multilayered blend of tropical fruit flavors along with CBD-infused Plantation 3 Stars Rum. For those who prefer a more floral profile, the eatery also offers the High Tea Thyme drink, with Still Austin Gin, bitter Amaro Nonino, CBD green-tea simple syrup, lime, thyme and lavender bitters. 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com.

HASH Vegan Eats

This south-of-downtown destination opened in 2020 as San Antonio's first and only full-service dry bar. It now offers any of its booze-free cocktails with a CBD boost for about $3. HASH also offer a CBD Lemonade that's tangy, floral and tasty — all with the calming effects of cannabidiol. 5007 S. Flores St., (210) 332-9244, hashveganeatstogo.com.

CBD Additives

Isle of Emerald CBD Health & Wellness

This Castle Hills spot offers CBD-infused tinctures and sodas as well as sparkling drinks featuring kava, or the extract from the Piper methysticum plant. In the South Pacific, kava is a popular drink that's used in ceremonies for relaxation. 2211 N.W. Military Hwy., Suite 210, (210) 965-2644, isle-of-emerald.com.

Powered by Plants

San Antonio-based startup Powered by Plants recently launched alcohol-free tequila, rum and gin brands, all infused with live resin, a cannabis concentrate using fresh hemp flower rather than dried and cured buds. According to company officials, live resins have higher levels of terpenes — chemical compounds that make certain cannabis strains smell or taste different from others — than standard CBD products. Bottles are available from Powered by Plants' online shop. shoppoweredbyplants.com.

Purely CBD of Alamo Ranch

With water-soluble, terpene-rich extracts available in flavors such as pina colada and strawberry lemonade, this store puts customers' CBD-focused cocktail plans at the forefront. It also offers an extensive collection of CBD-infused tinctures, which can offer earthy notes and a unique viscosity to mixed drinks. 5619 W. Loop 1604 N. #117, (210) 549-9544, alamoranchcbd.com.

GRAS CBD

GRAS offers one of San Antonio's most robust selections of CBD-infused wares. From syrups to tinctures to gummies for garnish, this multi-store retailer has something for everyone. Its delta 9 syrup is available in three strains and flavors, including chill pineapple, which uses an indica strain. Multiple locations, grascbd.com.

Recipe

CBD Margarita

We recommend using Powered by Plants' non-alcoholic tequila for this recipe. Note, however, that the brand recommends imbibers only use half the CBD-infused version of a spirit that a cocktail recipe calls for. That suggestion is reflected here.

1. ounce resin-infused blanco tequila

1/2 ounce orange liqueur

1. ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce agave syrup

Lime wheel (for garnish)

Kosher salt (for optional garnish)

Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel and kosher salt rim, if desired.

