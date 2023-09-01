Chipotle, Chops & Eggs Hash House: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Chipotle Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,

This week's most-readfood news focused primarily on new spots popping up around town, serving up everything from Chipotle's build-your-own burritos to Chops & Eggs Hash House's breakfast to popular Mexican eats courtesy of Naco Grayson. In this week's episode of "news that leans more toward depressing," downtown's Broadway Delicatessen closed its doors permanently.Readers were also interested in our restaurant reviewer's take on Go Fish Market, the seafood-forward Pearl-area eatery from the creators of Little Em's Oyster Bar and Restaurant Claudine.Read on for more.