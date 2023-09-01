BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Chipotle, Chops & Eggs Hash House: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The closure of downtown's Broadway Delicatessen and our restaurant reviewer's take on Go Fish Market also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 2:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City, - Courtesy Photo / Chipotle
Courtesy Photo / Chipotle
Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,
This week's most-read Current food news focused primarily on new spots popping up around town, serving up everything from Chipotle's build-your-own burritos to Chops & Eggs Hash House's breakfast to popular Mexican eats courtesy of Naco Grayson. In this week's episode of "news that leans more toward depressing," downtown's Broadway Delicatessen closed its doors permanently.

Readers were also interested in our restaurant reviewer's take on Go Fish Market, the seafood-forward Pearl-area eatery from the creators of Little Em's Oyster Bar and Restaurant Claudine.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chipotle opens new San Antonio-area store with drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

By Nina Rangel

Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,

Pair of San Antonio pastry pros prepare for spooky Food Network debut Sept. 11

By Nina Rangel

Adesuwa Elaiho (left) and Mandi Del Toro will will bring their wealth of knowledge to the competition show.

Stout House to join tenants at new South San Antonio La Picosa development

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Stout House will open its seventh area location next year.

Naco Mexican Eatery to open third brick-and-mortar spot near San Antonio's Pearl

By Nina Rangel

Naco Mexican Eatery owners Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us