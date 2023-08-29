LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Chipotle opens new San Antonio-area store with drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

The new Northeast San Antonio store will bring 25 jobs to the area, company officials said.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City, - Courtesy Photo / Chipotle
Courtesy Photo / Chipotle
Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,
Chipotle on Tuesday opened a new location in the Northeast San Antonio suburb of Universal City, bringing 25 jobs to the area, officials with the Denver-based burrito chain said.

Like many of the company's new outlets, the store boasts a punny, pandemic-driven "Chipotlane" — a drive-thru for diners pick up their orders. The eatery is located at 540 Kitty Hawk Road, about two miles west of Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph.

Chipotle currently operates two stores in the area — one at 872 Cibolo Valley Drive in Cibolo and another in Selma’s Forum Shopping Center. This is the company's first unit in Universal City proper.

