Chipotle opens new San Antonio-area store with drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,
Chipotle on Tuesday opened a new location in the Northeast San Antonio suburb of Universal City, bringing 25 jobs to the area, officials with the Denver-based burrito chain said.
Like many of the company's new outlets, the store boasts a punny, pandemic-driven "Chipotlane"
— a drive-thru for diners pick up their orders. The eatery is located at 540 Kitty Hawk Road, about two miles west of Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph.
Chipotle currently operates two stores in the area — one at 872 Cibolo Valley Drive in Cibolo and another in Selma’s Forum Shopping Center. This is the company's first unit in Universal City proper.
