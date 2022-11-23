Co-Op Marketplace, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top food story shared details about an upcoming mixed-use complex in New Braunfels not unlike San Antonio's food-heavy Pearl development. We also learned that longtime local favorite Rosario's will shutter its Southtown location in advance of opening a larger spot down the street.
Readers were also curious about the long-awaited opening of SA pastry chef Jenn Riesman's Rooster Crow Baking Co., which started slinging baked goodness this week.
Given Turkey Day's arrival, it also made sense that holiday-themed pop-ups are on the top of readers' minds and that many folks read up on the San Antonio Food Bank's efforts to keep up with holiday demand.
Read on for more.
- Mixed-use development similar to San Antonio's Pearl planned for nearby New Braunfels
- Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby
- These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering holiday-themed pop-ups
- San Antonio Food Bank struggling to meet Thanksgiving demand, asking community for support
- San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter