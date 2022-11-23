Co-Op Marketplace, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The Current's most-read food news touched on a cornucopia of topics, from openings to closures to holiday-focused events.

By on Fri, Nov 25, 2022 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development. - Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development.
Appropriate to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week's most-read Current food stories touched on a cornucopia of topics, from openings to closures to holiday-focused events. Let's dive in.

Our top food story shared details about an upcoming mixed-use complex in New Braunfels not unlike San Antonio's food-heavy Pearl development. We also learned that longtime local favorite Rosario's will shutter its Southtown location in advance of opening a larger spot down the street.

Readers were also curious about the long-awaited opening of SA pastry chef Jenn Riesman's Rooster Crow Baking Co., which started slinging baked goodness this week.

Given Turkey Day's arrival, it also made sense that holiday-themed pop-ups are on the top of readers' minds and that many folks read up on the San Antonio Food Bank's efforts to keep up with holiday demand.

Read on for more.
