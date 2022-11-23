Co-Op Marketplace, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development.

Appropriate to the Thanksgiving holiday, this week's most-readfood stories touched on a cornucopia of topics, from openings to closures to holiday-focused events. Let's dive in.Our top food story shared details about an upcoming mixed-use complex in New Braunfels not unlike San Antonio's food-heavy Pearl development. We also learned that longtime local favorite Rosario's will shutter its Southtown location in advance of opening a larger spot down the street.Readers were also curious about the long-awaited opening of SA pastry chef Jenn Riesman's Rooster Crow Baking Co., which started slinging baked goodness this week.Given Turkey Day's arrival, it also made sense that holiday-themed pop-ups are on the top of readers' minds and that many folks read up on the San Antonio Food Bank's efforts to keep up with holiday demand.Read on for more.