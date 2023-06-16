VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Cocktail: The Event returning to take over San Antonio's The Espee with circus theme

The San Antonio Current’s Cocktail: The Event will return on Friday, July 21, after a three-year hiatus.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 10:23 am

click to enlarge Past Cocktail: The Event themes have included the vibrant, neon vibes of the '80s. - Courtesy Photo / Cocktail: The Event
Courtesy Photo / Cocktail: The Event
Past Cocktail: The Event themes have included the vibrant, neon vibes of the '80s.
Cocktail: The Event is back after a three-year hiatus, and on Friday, July 21 will bring booze, bites and big-top circus shenanigans to St. Paul Square venue The Espee.

As its name suggests, the gathering — organized by the the San Antonio Current — puts the focus on signature tipples crafted by top local bars. Also expect light snacks, live music, themed performances, multiple DJ stages and more. What's more, attendees will sample themed drinks from a dozen of the city’s top bars as they compete to best encompass the circus motif.

“It’s been too long since we have hosted Cocktail! It has always been a fan-favorite because of the lavish costumes and inventive cocktails that make the event feel new and special each year,” San Antonio Current Publisher Michael Wagner said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with local businesses to showcase their talents, and we’re thrilled to partner with The Espee … .”

Partygoers are encouraged to dress in circus-themed attire and compete in a costume contest judged by San Antonio celebrities. Rooftop bar Paramour will host the official Cocktail after-party.

Past Cocktail themes have included tiki, sci-fi, the '90s, the '80s, the '70s and the Prohibition era. The Current will unveil more details — including this year’s event judges and featured bars, restaurants and music lineup — in early July.

Cocktail will run 7-11 p.m. A limited number of flash sale tickets will be available starting Friday, June 16. GA tickets run $80 and include admission to the venue, located at 1174 E. Commerce St., food and drink samples, music and access to local vendors and artisans. Those who snag $100 VIP tickets will  be allowed early entry to the venue, as well as access to a VIP area, an additional drink ticket and other perks.

A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit KRTU 91.7 FM, a local nonprofit radio station specializing in diverse, locally curated music programming.

