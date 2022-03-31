Coffee shops partner with San Antonio River Authority for Earth Month discounts

Pexels / Daniel Norris Several local coffee shops have teamed up with the San Antonio River Authority for an Earth month promotion.

Alamo City coffee shops have teamed up with the San Antonio River Authority for an Earth month promotion that will give java lovers a 20% discount when they provide their own reusable cup for morning fill-ups.Participating coffee houses include Folklores, Commonwealth, Tandem, Alley Cat, Stranded, Rose Hip and Poetic Republic.The Coffee for Conservation deal will run during April, Earth Month, when folks are encouraged to do their part to take care of the planet. While many U.S. residents are familiar with Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, Earth Month is part of the global movement to demonstrate support for environmental protection.