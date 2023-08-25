Corpus Christi-based Chops & Eggs Hash House planning two San Antonio-area locations

Instagram / chopsandeggs
Chops & Eggs Hash House serves up housemade biscuits and fresh juices.
Breakfast joint Chops & Eggs Hash House is planning two San Antonio-area locations, lifestyle blog What Now San Antonio reports
.
A business Facebook page
for the eatery, slated for 4026 TPC Parkway in San Antonio’s far North Central neighborhood, popped up in 2019, but a recent post notes hiring details. What Now San Antonio also obtained a lease agreement that notes Chops & Eggs is also planning a location at 1387 FM 1103, near Cibolo’s Schlather Park. That lease is slated to begin in January of next year.
As the name suggests, Chops & Eggs Hash House serves up a variety of crispy potato-based hash options, including ones topped with crab cakes, chorizo and corned beef. Other breakfast eats such as pancakes, omelets, eggs benedict, crepes and french toast are also on the menu.
The spot also offers up lunch and dinner items such as burgers, sandwiches, steak, lamb and fried chicken.
Opening dates have not yet been announced.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed