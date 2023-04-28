Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Cream Night Club, NIOSA Preparada: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The end of a Government Hill era also made top food news, as closure details of longtime watering hole Betty's Battalion emerged.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 1:44 pm

The original NIOSA preparada features Smirnoff ICE, fresh fruit, chili-lime seasoning, chamoy, lime and over-the-top candy garnishes.
Erika Rich
The original NIOSA preparada features Smirnoff ICE, fresh fruit, chili-lime seasoning, chamoy, lime and over-the-top candy garnishes.
This week's top Current food news shared deets on new bars and restaurants from the minds behind dance club Cream, El Camino and Bésame food truck parks and Illinois-based brew haven Beerhead. Readers also checked out how to make the original NIOSA sipper at home after Fiesta 2023 winds down.

Current readers also wanted to know more about the end of a Government Hill era, as closure details of longtime Fort Sam Houston-area watering hole Betty's Battalion emerged early this week.

Read on for more.
