Cream Night Club, NIOSA Preparada: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Current readers also wanted to know more about the end of a Government Hill era, as closure details of longtime Fort Sam Houston-area watering hole Betty's Battalion emerged early this week.
Read on for more.
- Owners of San Antonio dance club Cream to open multi-level goth nightspot at St. Paul Square
- Founder of San Antonio's El Camino, Bésame food truck parks opening sports bar near UTSA
- Here’s how to make San Antonio's original thirst-quenching NIOSA preparada at home
- Illinois-based Beerhead chain to open San Antonio craft-beer pub
- Betty's Battalion, a landmark bar in San Antonio's Government Hill area, is closing after 37 years
