Cream Night Club, NIOSA Preparada: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Erika Rich The original NIOSA preparada features Smirnoff ICE, fresh fruit, chili-lime seasoning, chamoy, lime and over-the-top candy garnishes.

This week's topfood news shared deets on new bars and restaurants from the minds behind dance club Cream, El Camino and Bésame food truck parks and Illinois-based brew haven Beerhead. Readers also checked out how to make the original NIOSA sipper at home after Fiesta 2023 winds down.readers also wanted to know more about the end of a Government Hill era, as closure details of longtime Fort Sam Houston-area watering hole Betty's Battalion emerged early this week.Read on for more.