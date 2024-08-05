WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Cruising Kitchens consolidates locations with new facility on San Antonio's West Side

The new facility will bring 100 new jobs to San Antonio's West Side, officials said.

By on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of Cruising Kitchens' proposed new headquarters. The company has given no timeline for completing the structure. - Courtesy Photo / Cruising Kitchens
Courtesy Photo / Cruising Kitchens
A rendering of Cruising Kitchens' proposed new headquarters. The company has given no timeline for completing the structure.
San Antonio-based food truck fabricator Cruising Kitchens is selling two existing facilities and consolidating into one new location on the West Side, creating 100 jobs in the process, company officials said Monday.

The new state-of-the-art facility, which has yet to be constructed, will be located at 702 and 802 San Fernando St., according to a press release from the venture. The two existing facilities are located at 2100 Mannix Drive and 314 Nolan St.

Cruising Kitchens hopes to streamline operations and increase efficiency by having its corporate headquarters and fabrication shop located side-by-side rather than two separate locations, according to Monday's statement.

As part of its planned hiring spree, the company also plans to give opportunities to former prisoners struggling to find work through a new program it's developing, CEO Cameron Davies said in the release.

"This program not only benefits the individuals but also strengthens our community as a whole," Davies added.

The company's announcement didn't indicate a timeline for the construction or the opening of the new facility. When the Current reached out for comment, a company employee who would only identify herself as Iliana said those details are "under wraps." 

Monday's announcement also follows a legal dispute between Cruising Kitchens and its lender, Blue Sky Bank. Early this year, the manufacturing firm sued the bank to prevent it from foreclosing on two of its properties for missed loan payments, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

One of the properties involved in the dispute, 314 Nolan, is among the holdings the company said it's putting up for sale.

In Monday's announcement, Cruising Kitchens also said it plans to expand its footprint into several brick-and-mortar food concepts and branch out into retail products.

July 24, 2024

