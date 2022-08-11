Culinaria Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday at nearly 100 San Antonio dining establishments

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Culinaria
Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks feature chef-prepared eats at a discount.
Roughly 100 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, which run Aug. 13-27.
As part of the event, participating eateries
offer the special menus at both lunch and dinner. Lunch prices are set at $20 and $30, and dinners run $35, $45 and $55. To-go options are also available at some restaurants.
Part of the ticket for each meal helps fund Culinaria's mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination by supporting the local hospitality industry.
Among other dining spots, this summer’s list includes newish Amalfi Coast-inspired eatery Allora and fledgling River Walk establishment Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar. Guests can expect some restaurants to offer additional course options plus wine, cocktail and beer pairings.
“San Antonio is renowned for its varied and diverse dining options and hotspots. Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity to discover new culinary sensations,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “It also provides an opportunity for chefs to showcase the variety of food and flavors that define the Alamo City and South Texas.”
Taranto-Etheredge asks Restaurant Weeks patrons to be patient and kind to servers and other staff during Restaurant Weeks, adding that they “are working to provide the best experience and service while working under unusual circumstances.”
Reservations aren't required, but they are encouraged. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, so it’s recommended to peruse participating eateries’ menus before heading out.
