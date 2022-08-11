Culinaria Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday at nearly 100 San Antonio dining establishments

This summer’s list includes newish Amalfi Coast-inspired eatery Allora and brand new River Walk spot Fiume Pizzeria.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 9:59 am

click to enlarge Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks feature chef-prepared eats at a discount. - Photo Courtesy Culinaria
Photo Courtesy Culinaria
Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks feature chef-prepared eats at a discount.

Roughly 100 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, which run Aug. 13-27.

As part of the event, participating eateries offer the special menus at both lunch and dinner. Lunch prices are set at $20 and $30, and dinners run $35, $45 and $55. To-go options are also available at some restaurants.

Part of the ticket for each meal helps fund Culinaria's mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination by supporting the local hospitality industry.

Among other dining spots, this summer’s list includes newish Amalfi Coast-inspired eatery Allora and fledgling River Walk establishment Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar. Guests can expect some restaurants to offer additional course options plus wine, cocktail and beer pairings.

“San Antonio is renowned for its varied and diverse dining options and hotspots. Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity to discover new culinary sensations,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “It also provides an opportunity for chefs to showcase the variety of food and flavors that define the Alamo City and South Texas.”

Taranto-Etheredge asks Restaurant Weeks patrons to be patient and kind to servers and other staff during Restaurant Weeks, adding that they “are working to provide the best experience and service while working under unusual circumstances.”

Reservations aren't required, but they are encouraged. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, so it’s recommended to peruse participating eateries’ menus before heading out.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui is located in the historic building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ cuts an unassuming figure on the St. Mary's strip.

El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us