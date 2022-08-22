Customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks plans first San Antonio-area location in Converse

Instagram / fiizdrinkstx
Utah-based drink and snack chain Fiiz Drinks offers twists on sodas, smoothies and more.
Utah-based customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks is planning its first San Antonio-area location in the nearby suburb of Converse, an Aug. 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation
shows.
Founded in 2014, FiiZ Drinks serves up specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips such as sodas, energy drinks, smoothies and frozen drinks. Each location also offers a variety of snacks, including pretzels and nachos.
The chain aims to put a “fun and delicious modern twist on the old soda fountain shop,” a press release states. To that end, FiiZ stores have the potential to offer tens of thousands of different drink combinations via the addition of purees, syrups and fresh juices.
FiiZ currently operates locations
in Spring and League, near Houston, with forthcoming locations in Corpus Christi and Jordan Ranch, also near Houston. The new San Antonio-area store is slated to open in the Autumn Run shopping center, at 7215 E. Loop 1604 N. in Converse.
The TDLR filing notes construction on the $150,000 new build will begin on Sept. 1. It is slated to be completed early next year.
