Customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks plans first San Antonio-area location in Converse

FiiZ stores have the potential to offer thousands of drink combinations via the addition of purees, syrups and fresh juices.

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 12:35 pm

Utah-based drink and snack chain Fiiz Drinks offers twists on sodas, smoothies and more. - Instagram / fiizdrinkstx
Instagram / fiizdrinkstx
Utah-based drink and snack chain Fiiz Drinks offers twists on sodas, smoothies and more.
Utah-based customizable drink chain FiiZ Drinks is planning its first San Antonio-area location in the nearby suburb of Converse, an Aug. 18 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows.

Founded in 2014, FiiZ Drinks serves up specialty carbonated and non-carbonated sips such as sodas, energy drinks, smoothies and frozen drinks. Each location also offers a variety of snacks, including pretzels and nachos.

The chain aims to put a “fun and delicious modern twist on the old soda fountain shop,” a press release states. To that end, FiiZ stores have the potential to offer tens of thousands of different drink combinations via the addition of purees, syrups and fresh juices.

FiiZ currently operates locations in Spring and League, near Houston, with forthcoming locations in Corpus Christi and Jordan Ranch, also near Houston. The new San Antonio-area store is slated to open in the Autumn Run shopping center, at 7215 E. Loop 1604 N. in Converse.

The TDLR filing notes construction on the $150,000 new build will begin on Sept. 1. It is slated to be completed early next year.

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When "karaoke" is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience?

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum.

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It's inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that.

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

