Davila's BBQ is Now on Wheels: True Texas Barbecue with a Vaqueros Twist at Bésame Bar and Food Truck Park in San Antonio

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 10:03 am

Meet Adrian Davila, a third-generation pitmaster and renowned restaurateur from Seguin, Texas. Adrian is taking his family's traditional vaquero-style barbecue on the road to share his famous South Texas regional method, which is uniquely made when combined with his Tejano roots. Inspired by his abuela's kitchen and fueled by the classic smoke and spice that Davila's BBQ is renowned for, the menu promises an experience made for barbecue enthusiasts.


With Davila's on Wheels, guests can experience the ultimate Texas BBQ experience while on the go. The food truck offers a unique culinary experience, showcasing a fusion of traditional Latin flavors and contemporary culinary twists. 


"Bringing our food to the streets through our new food truck is a thrilling journey that honors tradition while embracing modern culinary trends. It's a symbol of our family's commitment to sharing the joy of Davila's BBQ with the world. We can't wait to roll out and bring our flavors to unexpected places, spreading the joy of good food wherever we go!" said Adrian.


The menu is a delightful mix of Texas and Chicano influences, featuring an array of dishes such as:


  • Davila’s Famous Smashburger: Ground chuck burger patty with smashed-in grilled onions, topped with gooey cheese, pickles, and Davila’s secret sauce, and served with a side of tater tots. (Single $11, Double $13, Triple $15)


  • Smoked Pork Nacho: Tortilla chips, queso blanco, pickled jalapeno, pico avocado, topped with fried and smoked pork belly, a side of cilantro, and sour cream. ($12)


  • Peanut Butter Mole Wings (8-wings): The perfect balance of smokiness from the grill, the richness of peanut butter, and the spice of mole sauce using Adrian’s mother’s recipe. ($12)


  • Brisket Grilled Cheese: Melted cheese oozing over juicy, smoky brisket sandwiched between crispy grilled bread. Savory and classic. Served with a side of tater tots. ($15)


  • Brisket on Brisket Burger: Smoke ground brisket burger topped with sliced seared brisket, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and barbecue sauce served with a side of tater tots. ($15)


  • Big Red Sundae: White cake with Big Red, pineapple, and vanilla pudding filling topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, Big Red syrup, and pecans. ($8)


  • Pink Elephant (Big Red Float): Three scoops of vanilla ice cream floating in Big Red soda. ($8)


The rise of food trucks in recent years has inspired restaurateurs nationwide. These mobile kitchens have captured the hearts of food lovers across the globe, offering an array of meals on wheels. The popularity of food trucks can be attributed to their convenience, the diverse range of experiences they offer, and the ability to bring dishes to unexpected places. 


With the heritage and reputation of Davila's BBQ, the introduction of their own food truck is nothing short of exciting and modern. By taking their South Texas BBQ and mixing it with a modern twist, Davila's is stepping into the food truck movement, offering patrons the opportunity to savor their beloved barbecue and innovative creations anywhere. This move not only showcases the restaurant's adaptability to changing trends but also opens doors to reaching new and diverse audiences, making it a thrilling chapter in Davila's long and illustrious history.


Davila's BBQ began over half a century ago when Adrian's grandfather, Raul Davila, transformed an old abandoned schoolhouse into the iconic barbecue restaurant it is today. 


The secrets of creating the perfect dry rubs, potato salad, and mouthwatering sauces passed down through generations have been continuously refined over time. 

Adrian's father, Edward Davila, took the reins from his father and further expanded the business with a focus on inclusivity and treating every guest like family. The Davilas' deep pride in their Mexican-American heritage shines through their culinary creations, making each meal not just a dining experience but a cultural celebration.


And now, Adrian sits at the helm. He learned the art of barbecue from the ground up, mastering the techniques that make Davila's BBQ truly exceptional. Today, Adrian’s passion for food has taken him on a journey beyond Texas, allowing him to cook across the world, write a cookbook, and expand the Davila family brand, as Adrian's family inspired him to push the boundaries of traditional barbecue.


Adrian carries his Mexican-American roots and passion for barbecue in his cookbook, "Cowboy Barbecue: Fire & Smoke from the Original Texas Vaqueros." He has also appeared on popular shows such as "American Grilled" and "BBQ Blitz Texas Takedown," which have further solidified his status as a barbecue icon.


Catch Adrian at the Bésame Bar and Food Truck Park in San Antonio, Texas (511 E Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215) every Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 9 p.m. for the ultimate BBQ experience.


