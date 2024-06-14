SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Deal to relaunch San Antonio's Second Pitch Brewing has died

An investor who stepped in to resurrect the financially troubled brewery now says he's launching his own venture in the same North Side space.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Second Pitch Beer Co.'s announced its closure in March. - Photo via Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Photo via Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany
Second Pitch Beer Co.'s announced its closure in March.
A plan to resurrect San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Brewing Co., which abruptly closed in March, is now off the table, the Express-News reports.

Weeks after owners Jim and Samantha Hansen announced they were shuttering their North Side craft brewery, entrepreneur  Carlos Valadez floated a buyout offer and hinted at plans for a relaunch on social media. At the time, Samantha Hansen told the Current she and her husband were in talks with Valadez but negotiations were "still early in the process."

However, Valadez now tells the Express-News that Second Pitch's finances were beyond repair, meaning it made more financial sense for him to launch a new brewery of his own.

"We were actually very close to making a deal," Valadez told the daily. "We got the contract, everything was ready, but last minute we kind of split ways."

Valadez is launching his own Silver Lining Brewing Co. in Second Pitch's former location, 11935 Starcrest Dr. The brewery, expected to debut in August, will have its own line of beers and has no affiliation with the spot's former tenant, according to the Express-News.

When they closed Second Pitch, the Hansens said a pricy expansion of the brewery's taproom coupled with dwindling sales made impossible to move forward. The move surprised many local fans given the company's expansion into groceries including H-E-B and its success at winning medals at prestigious national competitions.

At this point, the couple no longer plans to relaunch Second Pitch — with or without Valadez.

"We feel that a very unfortunate thing happened, and we're trying to move on with our lives and trying to figure out our next step," Jim Hansen told the Express-News.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

June 12, 2024

