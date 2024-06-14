Deal to relaunch San Antonio's Second Pitch Brewing has died

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / secondpitchbeercompany Second Pitch Beer Co.'s announced its closure in March.

A plan to resurrect San Antonio's award-winning Second Pitch Brewing Co., which abruptly closed in March, is now off the table, the Express-News reports Weeks after owners Jim and Samantha Hansen announced they were shuttering their North Side craft brewery, entrepreneur Carlos Valadez floated a buyout offer and hinted at plans for a relaunch on social media. At the time, Samantha Hansen told theshe and her husband were in talks with Valadez but negotiations were "still early in the process."However, Valadez now tells thethat Second Pitch's finances were beyond repair, meaning it made more financial sense for him to launch a new brewery of his own.

"We were actually very close to making a deal," Valadez told the daily. "We got the contract, everything was ready, but last minute we kind of split ways."



Valadez is launching his own Silver Lining Brewing Co. in Second Pitch's former location, 11935 Starcrest Dr. The brewery, expected to debut in August, will have its own line of beers and has no affiliation with the spot's former tenant, according to the Express-News.



When they closed Second Pitch, the Hansens said a pricy expansion of the brewery's taproom coupled with dwindling sales made impossible to move forward. The move surprised many local fans given the company's expansion into groceries including H-E-B and its success at winning medals at prestigious national competitions.



At this point, the couple no longer plans to relaunch Second Pitch — with or without Valadez.

"We feel that a very unfortunate thing happened, and we're trying to move on with our lives and trying to figure out our next step," Jim Hansen told the Express-News.