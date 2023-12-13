Decadent holiday fest Dulce returns to San Antonio's DoSeum Friday

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Dulce features a variety of live music and performances.

San Antonio's sweetest night of the year returns to the DoSeum for another round of festive cocktails, seasonal bites and sweet eats.Dulce's adult-only holiday celebration offers an assortment of delectable food, drink and entertainment while also supporting the nonprofit museum.Guests 21 and up can sip and eat while they shop from a curated holiday marketplace, explore select museum exhibits and enjoy live music and performances. Attendees of the-organized event also have a chance to win a $500 cash prize if they come dressed in their most festive holiday garb or their best ugly seasonal sweater.Immersive photo ops will also be available. Limited general admission tickets include full access to the night's food, drink and entertainment plus the market and select museum exhibits.