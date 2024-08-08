WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

Winners were chosen for best Mexican food, Italian food, barbecue and other categories for each of Texas' primary markets.

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio. - Jace Gertz
Jace Gertz
Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio.
Favor, the delivery service owned by San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B, has released its annual Best of Texas list, including such Alamo City favorites as Teka Molino, Smoke Shack BBQ and Bird Bakery.

Favor officials said they select the winners from among the most-ordered and most-loved local restaurant partners that use its app. Also factoring into the selection are eateries' ability to exemplify "Texas hospitality by consistently providing the best user experience, offering quick delivery times and upholding an excellent customer service rating," according to a company statement.

Favor determined winners not just in San Antonio but Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley across six cuisine categories. Those categories are American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, BBQ and  Dessert.

Here are the winners for each category in San Antonio:

American: Orderup
Mexican: Teka Molino
Asian: Pho Win
Italian: Tiu Steppi’s
BBQ: Smoke Shack BBQ
Dessert: Bird Bakery

Though Austin-based Favor once expanded to serve cities throughout the United States, now it strictly operates in Texas, serving 130 cities throughout the Lone Star State.

