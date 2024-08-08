Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

Favor officials said they select the winners from among the most-ordered and most-loved local restaurant partners that use its app. Also factoring into the selection are eateries' ability to exemplify "Texas hospitality by consistently providing the best user experience, offering quick delivery times and upholding an excellent customer service rating," according to a company statement.
Favor determined winners not just in San Antonio but Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley across six cuisine categories. Those categories are American, Mexican, Asian, Italian, BBQ and Dessert.
Here are the winners for each category in San Antonio:
Mexican: Teka Molino
Asian: Pho Win
Italian: Tiu Steppi’s
BBQ: Smoke Shack BBQ
Dessert: Bird Bakery
Though Austin-based Favor once expanded to serve cities throughout the United States, now it strictly operates in Texas, serving 130 cities throughout the Lone Star State.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed