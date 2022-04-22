Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Delivery service Favor looking for Texan to earn $10,000 in a month to be its chief taco officer

Favor also will pick up the tab for all food and travel, plus wellness activities such as yoga classes.

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge Online delivery service Favor will this summer hire its first-ever Chief Taco Officer. - PHOTO COURTESY FAVOR
Photo Courtesy Favor
Online delivery service Favor will this summer hire its first-ever Chief Taco Officer.
Online delivery service Favor is set to hire its first-ever chief taco officer.

Company officials this week said they're looking for one lucky Texan to earn $10,000 to travel across the Lone Star State on a two-month assignment taste-test tacos, all expenses paid.

(BRB, updating my résumé.)

“Tacos are one of the top-favored foods across all of the cities we serve throughout Texas,” Favor CEO Jag Bath said in a news release. “The history and culture behind one of the most iconic foods in the Lone Star State vary from city to city, and we’re excited for our new chief taco officer to discover some of the best and most authentic tacos out there.”

Whomever snags the CTO title will be expected to travel the state, tasting tacos in different cities and documenting their experiences. The job will start in June and will continue through July 31.

Favor will pick up the tab for all the hire's food, accommodations and transportation. Additional perks of the seasonal gig include wellness activities such as massages and yoga classes, as well as custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.

All Texas residents over 21 years old are eligible to apply. The application process includes creating a short video detailing the applicant’s taco-related qualifications and completion of a short form on Favor’s chief taco officer application page.

Taco aficionados looking to apply must do so before midnight on Thursday, May 12.

