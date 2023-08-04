Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet, Hops & Hounds: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Facebook / Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.

This week's most-readfood news spanned closures, openings and even a name change. Let's jump in.Our top story shared the quiet demise of Houston-based Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet's first San Antonio location, located on the city's West side. Closely following that was Hops & Hounds' name change announcement and Make Ready Market's newly announced fall opening date. Rounding out our top stories was the news of a San Marcos kolache company's expansion and the closure of a New Braunfels burger staple.Read on for more.