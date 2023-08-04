LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet, Hops & Hounds: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Kolache spot Dos Gatos' expansion and Make Ready Market's opening plans also made this week's top Current food stories.

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 3:21 pm

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.
Facebook / Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet
Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.
This week's most-read Current food news spanned closures, openings and even a name change. Let's jump in.

Our top story shared the quiet demise of Houston-based Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet's first San Antonio location, located on the city's West side. Closely following that was Hops & Hounds' name change announcement and Make Ready Market's newly announced fall opening date. Rounding out our top stories was the news of a San Marcos kolache company's expansion and the closure of a New Braunfels burger staple.

Read on for more.
