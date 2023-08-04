Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet, Hops & Hounds: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story shared the quiet demise of Houston-based Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet's first San Antonio location, located on the city's West side. Closely following that was Hops & Hounds' name change announcement and Make Ready Market's newly announced fall opening date. Rounding out our top stories was the news of a San Marcos kolache company's expansion and the closure of a New Braunfels burger staple.
Read on for more.
- Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet quietly shutters West San Antonio location
- San Antonio’s Hops & Hounds under new ownership, name starting Tuesday
- Upcoming San Antonio food hall Make Ready Market sets fall opening date
- San Marcos kolache spot Dos Gatos plans location in New Braunfels
- New Braunfels' TJ's Burgers & More will close permanently this Sunday
