Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet opens second San Antonio location

Facebook / Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet
Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet has opened a second San Antonio location.
Fans of falafel, tabouli and hummus will be able to tuck into those — and dozens of other items — at Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet's second San Antonio location, which opened last month.
The Houston chain's claim to fame is offering 40-plus items of halal and Mediterranean food in a cafeteria-style setting. Its new location, at Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road, began serving March 18, according to details shared on social media.
Owner Mike Khadar told the Houston Chronicle in 2019
that he aimed to open more restaurants throughout North Texas, as well as in the Houston, San Antonio and Austin areas. The Alamo City's first Dimassi's, 111 SW Loop 410, opened in May 2020.
The San Antonio locations' buffet prices are $13.85 for lunch and $14.77 for dinner. The weekend buffet starts at $17.54. Both restaurants also offer Iftar buffet options during Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, prayer and reflection.
The new Dimassi’s, 12858 Frontage Road, is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
