Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet quietly shutters West San Antonio location

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.
Fans of Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet's halal fare were shocked this weekend to discover the chain’s flagship San Antonio location had permanently closed.
Houston-based Dimassi's specializes in operating restaurants that offer 40-plus items of halal and Mediterranean food in a cafeteria-style setting.
The now-shuttered San Antonio store, located at the Westover Marketplace shopping center at 111 SW Loop 410, is listed as “permanently closed” on its Google Business page. The location, which opened in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been removed from Dimassi’s corporate website
.
Officials at the chain's corporate headquarters were unavailable for comment at press time.
Staff at Dimassi's other San Antonio location, located at Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road, declined comment on the closure. That location, opened in March of last year
, is still in operation.
