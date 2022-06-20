Dog-friendly Hops & Hounds to open second location in downtown San Antonio

The forthcoming second location of the outdoor eatery will feature a kitchen, bar and coffee shop housed in shipping containers, according to the news site. Located on a 1.5-acre vacant lot owned by local developer Hixon Properties, the spot also will feature an outdoor seating area and a dog park.
The restaurant is expected to open around December, the Heron reports.
Co-owner Lee Beekly told the Heron that Hops & Hounds' downtown satellite will offer a food menu similar to that of the original, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and nachos. The bar will offer craft cocktails, frozen margaritas and roughly two dozen draft beers.
The location's coffee shop, facing Avenue B, will serve espresso drinks in the morning, offering a morning pick-me-up to residents in nearby apartment buildings such as River House and 1221 Broadway.
“We are attracted to urban settings,” Beekly told the Heron. “When Hixon came to talk to us, we were excited, because it’s right in the middle of what’s happening in downtown San Antonio with the urban growth. It’s really a no-brainer for us.”
The new site will feature River Walk access as well as informal lawn seating under a mature oak tree.
The original Hops & Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, features activities for dogs including ramps, a climbing structure, tunnels and stairs. Beekly told the Heron the new location likely will include similar diversions for pups.
