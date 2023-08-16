Dog-friendly Northwest San Antonio coffee spot Cool Beans Cafe has closed

Cool Beans Cafe has closed after eight years in operation, according to a social media post from its owners. But the news isn't all bad — another java joint is expected to take its place.
In a Tuesday Instagram message, Cool Beans' owners thanked customers for their support and said a new venture, Thirty Grind Coffee, will take over the space. They offered no timetable for that business moving in.
“When we first embarked on this entrepreneurial adventure, we never could have imagined the incredible relationships we would form with our customers. Your trust in our products/services, your kind words of encouragement, and your continued patronage have been the driving force behind our success,” the post read. “Please know that we are leaving you in the best hands possible.”
Family-owned Cool Beans opened at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, Suite 8123, in March 2021. It was a brick-and-mortar iteration of a popular pop-up that served coffee, beer, margaritas and wine along with pastries, sandwiches and weekend brunch. Also notable was its selection of eats and drinks specifically for dogs, including Bowser Beer, a non-alcoholic brew for pups.
Cool Beans' owners offered little information on Thirty Grind. However, social media posts from the new business note that it will serve up coffee and matcha along with rotating tiramisu flavor combos. The Current reached out to the company for more information, but hasn't heard back by press time.
