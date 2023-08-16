LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Dog-friendly Northwest San Antonio coffee spot Cool Beans Cafe has closed

A new venture, Thirty Grind Coffee, is slated to open in the space.

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 9:59 am

Share on Nextdoor
Cool Beans Cafe has closed. - Instagram / coolbeanscafe16
Instagram / coolbeanscafe16
Cool Beans Cafe has closed.
Caffeine fiends of Northwest San Antonio have lost a local, pup-friendly spot to get their fix.

Cool Beans Cafe has closed after eight years in operation, according to a social media post from its owners. But the news isn't all bad — another java joint is expected to take its place.

In a Tuesday Instagram message, Cool Beans' owners thanked customers for their support and said a new venture, Thirty Grind Coffee, will take over the space. They offered no timetable for that business moving in.
“When we first embarked on this entrepreneurial adventure, we never could have imagined the incredible relationships we would form with our customers. Your trust in our products/services, your kind words of encouragement, and your continued patronage have been the driving force behind our success,” the post read. “Please know that we are leaving you in the best hands possible.”

Family-owned Cool Beans opened at 17803 La Cantera Terrace, Suite 8123, in March 2021. It was a brick-and-mortar iteration of a popular pop-up that served coffee, beer, margaritas and wine along with pastries, sandwiches and weekend brunch. Also notable was its selection of eats and drinks specifically for dogs, including Bowser Beer,  a non-alcoholic brew for pups.

Cool Beans' owners offered little information on Thirty Grind. However, social media posts from the new business note that it will serve up coffee and matcha along with rotating tiramisu flavor combos. The Current reached out to the company for more information, but hasn't heard back by press time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio comfort-food spot Earl Abel’s closing Broadway location

By Nina Rangel

Earl Abel’s moved into its Pearl-area storefront in 2017.

We tried Taco Bell's new birria-inspired Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco so you don't have to

By Nina Rangel

Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is purportedly inspired by birria, but no stew was to be found — only nacho cheese and "savory red sauce."

San Antonio craft-beer haven Big Hops closing flagship taproom on Huebner

By Nina Rangel

Big Hops' flagship store is located at 11224 Huebner Road, #204.

Report: Soldiers at Killeen's Fort Cavazos unable to access dining facilities

By Nina Rangel

Soldiers stand in line at the Grab and Go section of the Cannon and Castle Grill Dining Facility at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us