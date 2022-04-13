Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

DoorDash launches DashPass for Students, a half-price option for those enrolled in college

The service is available to both undergrads and graduate students at U.S. colleges and universities.

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 9:57 am

DoorDash has launched a new membership option for college students. - INSTAGRAM / DOORDASH
Instagram / doordash
DoorDash has launched a new membership option for college students.
On-demand delivery platform DoorDash has introduced a discount membership option for college students. Just in time to fuel up for finals.

The company's $4.99-per-month DashPass for Students is open to both undergraduate and graduate enrollees at accredited U.S. colleges and universities. That's half the price of the platform's standard $9.99 monthly membership.

Despite the lower price, the college-focused program includes access to the same perks, among them unlimited zero-charge delivery fees on eligible orders, members-only promos and 5% DoorDash credits back on pickup orders from select restaurants, according to the company.

“Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go,” DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried said in a release. “With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials.”

