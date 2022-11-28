Dorćol Distilling’s 2022 Brandy Alexander Tour kicks off with more than a dozen top San Antonio bars

Several of this year's tour participants — such as Double Standard and Ladino — opened sometime in 2022.

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 1:19 pm

click to enlarge Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.'s annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour is back. - Instagram / dorcolspirits
Instagram / dorcolspirits
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.'s annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour is back.
Dorćol Distilling will this week launch its eighth annual Brandy Alexander Tour, showcasing local bars that use its award-winning Kinsman Rakia in different twists of the classic dessert cocktail.

The citywide celebration will kick off with 14 craft cocktail purveyors, which will serve up unique takes on the drink through Dec. 31. The Brandy Alexander traditionally features equal parts brandy, cream and crème de cacao — but don’t tell that to the participants.

“Barkeep-and-chef collabs are always pushing the envelope and raising the bar, and I always look forward to the Tour because it’s been such a success in showcasing the local culinary scene’s creativity,” Dorćol co-founder Boyan Kalusevic said in a release.

Newly opened tour participants include Allora, Double Standard, Ladino and Sojourn Trading Co., all of which began serving sometime this year. More familiar drinkeries won’t be left out, however: Bohanan’s, The Hayden, Liberty Bar, Lilly’s Greenville and Signature will also offer their take on the holiday tipple.

Dorćol’s flagship Kinsman Rakia is an apricot brandy made at the distillery, located at 1902 S. Flores St., just south of downtown.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering holiday-themed pop-ups

By Nina Rangel

Downstairs at The Esquire Tavern will host a Christmas-themed pop-up bar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31.

Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the new two-story Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio-based Rooted Vegan Cuisine now shipping its lasagna nationwide

By Nina Rangel

Rooted Vegan Cuisine's frozen lasagna is now available for nationwide shipping.

Co-Op Marketplace, Rosario's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us