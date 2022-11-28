Dorćol Distilling’s 2022 Brandy Alexander Tour kicks off with more than a dozen top San Antonio bars

click to enlarge Instagram / dorcolspirits Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.'s annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour is back.

Dorćol Distilling will this week launch its eighth annual Brandy Alexander Tour, showcasing local bars that use its award-winning Kinsman Rakia in different twists of the classic dessert cocktail.The citywide celebration will kick off with 14 craft cocktail purveyors, which will serve up unique takes on the drink through Dec. 31. The Brandy Alexander traditionally features equal parts brandy, cream and crème de cacao — but don’t tell that to the participants.“Barkeep-and-chef collabs are always pushing the envelope and raising the bar, and I always look forward to the Tour because it’s been such a success in showcasing the local culinary scene’s creativity,” Dorćol co-founder Boyan Kalusevic said in a release.Newly opened tour participants include Allora, Double Standard, Ladino and Sojourn Trading Co., all of which began serving sometime this year. More familiar drinkeries won’t be left out, however: Bohanan’s, The Hayden, Liberty Bar, Lilly’s Greenville and Signature will also offer their take on the holiday tipple.Dorćol’s flagship Kinsman Rakia is an apricot brandy made at the distillery, located at 1902 S. Flores St., just south of downtown.