San Antonio cocktail spot La Ruina has closed after just 2 years in business

The north-of-downtown “Tropical American” cocktail spot is closing this weekend after just two years in business, its staff said in a Friday Instagram post. Saturday will be the last day of service.
The team behind La Ruina thanked customers for their support but gave no reason for the closure. They did, however, tease that a new project is in the works.
"Don't you worry, something else is coming very soon, so #staytuned," La Ruina's account responded to one regular's inquiry.
Olaf Harmel and Gerry Shirley — the former owners of groundbreaking craft-cocktail bastion The Modernist — left that venture to start La Ruina. The pair spent two years renovating the historic Robitzsch Brothers Building at 410 Austin St. to create their new nightspot.
La Ruina opened in September 2022 with a focus on tropical drinks made with rum, tequila and mezcal. The bar also drew attention a vibe that played up tropical elegance through its offbeat furnishings, reclaimed wood and abundance of exposed brick.
Luiz Muñoz, the building's owner, told KSAT-12 he plans to convert the space into a new nightspot called Louie's Icehouse. The neighborhood drinkery will emphasize beer and tequila while offering patio games, darts and TVs to catch sporting events, he told the TV station.
Kai's Caribbean Fusion, a food truck that operated adjacent to La Ruina, will continue to serve from the location, Muñoz also told KSAT.
