Downtown San Antonio restaurant Landrace hosting charity dinner with four James Beard nominees

McHugh — a six-time consecutive James Beard Award nominee — will host the culinary powerhouses for A Night at the Chef's Table, a four-course dinner using native Texas ingredients. The benefit will take place at McHugh's newest venture, Landrace at The Thompson Hotel.
In addition to McHugh's culinary creations, A Night at the Chef's Table will feature dishes from John Russ, the New Orleans-born owner of Clementine; Esaul Ramos, who operates 2M Smokehouse BBQ; and David Cáceres, co-owner of La Panadería.
Russ and Ramos were both recognized in the 2022 James Beard Awards as semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas, while Cáceres was recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker. The annual awards recognize the nation's top chefs, restaurateurs, cookbook authors and food journalists.
Naturally, a dinner with participants of this caliber will cost a pretty penny: $400 per person. Beyond the pedigree of its high-profile chefs, part of the likely appeal is that 25% of each ticket benefits Food Bank, which serves 90,000 SA residents weekly.
The dinner will begin with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception at Landrace, located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor. The hotel is located at 111 Lexington Ave.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.