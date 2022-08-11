Downtown San Antonio restaurant Landrace hosting charity dinner with four James Beard nominees

The Aug. 31 dinner will feature dishes from Landrace owner Steve McHugh and local chefs John Russ, Esaul Ramos and David Cáceres.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 12:53 pm

Landrace is located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor. - Instagram / @kathytrantx
Instagram / @kathytrantx
Landrace is located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor.
San Antonio chef Steve McHugh has corralled three fellow James Beard Award nominees for a Wednesday Aug. 31 dinner benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank.

McHugh — a six-time consecutive James Beard Award nominee — will host the culinary powerhouses for A Night at the Chef's Table, a four-course dinner using native Texas ingredients. The benefit will take place at McHugh's newest venture, Landrace at The Thompson Hotel.
In addition to McHugh's culinary creations, A Night at the Chef's Table will feature dishes from John Russ, the New Orleans-born owner of Clementine; Esaul Ramos, who operates 2M Smokehouse BBQ; and David Cáceres, co-owner of La Panadería.

Russ and Ramos were both recognized in the 2022 James Beard Awards as semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas, while Cáceres was recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker. The annual awards recognize the nation's top chefs, restaurateurs, cookbook authors and food journalists.

Naturally, a dinner with participants of this caliber will cost a pretty penny: $400 per person. Beyond the pedigree of its high-profile chefs, part of the likely appeal is that 25% of each ticket benefits Food Bank, which serves 90,000 SA residents weekly.

The dinner will begin with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception at Landrace, located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor. The hotel is located at 111 Lexington Ave.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Carriqui, the restaurant in San Antonio's old Liberty Bar building, sets Friday, Sept. 2 opening

By Nina Rangel

Carriqui is located in the historic building that formerly housed Liberty Bar.

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ cuts an unassuming figure on the St. Mary's strip.

El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us