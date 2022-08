Downtown San Antonio restaurant Landrace hosting charity dinner with four James Beard nominees

Instagram / @kathytrantx Landrace is located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor.

San Antonio chef Steve McHugh has corralled three fellow James Beard Award nominees for a Wednesday Aug. 31 dinner benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank.McHugh — a six-time consecutive James Beard Award nominee — will host the culinary powerhouses for A Night at the Chef's Table, a four-course dinner using native Texas ingredients. The benefit will take place at McHugh's newest venture, Landrace at The Thompson Hotel.In addition to McHugh's culinary creations, A Night at the Chef's Table will feature dishes from John Russ, the New Orleans-born owner of Clementine; Esaul Ramos, who operates 2M Smokehouse BBQ; and David Cáceres, co-owner of La Panadería.Russ and Ramos were both recognized in the 2022 James Beard Awards as semifinalists for Best Chef: Texas, while Cáceres was recognized as a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker. The annual awards recognize the nation's top chefs, restaurateurs, cookbook authors and food journalists.Naturally, a dinner with participants of this caliber will cost a pretty penny: $400 per person . Beyond the pedigree of its high-profile chefs, part of the likely appeal is that 25% of each ticket benefits Food Bank, which serves 90,000 SA residents weekly.The dinner will begin with a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception at Landrace, located on The Thompson Hotel’s ground floor. The hotel is located at 111 Lexington Ave.