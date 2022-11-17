Downtown San Antonio Starbucks workers join more than 100 stores striking this Thursday

Red Cup Day, when the coffee giant gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups, is one of the company's busiest days.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 1:17 pm

Workers at San Antonio’s Starbucks at the intersection of Houston and St. Mary’s streets are on strike Thursday. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Workers at San Antonio’s Starbucks at the intersection of Houston and St. Mary’s streets are on strike Thursday.
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees — including the staff at one of its downtown San Antonio stores — went on strike Thursday, refusing to sling coffee on one of the company's busiest days of the year.

Members of the Starbucks Workers Union said the walkout amounts to the group's largest single-day strike. It's happening on Red Cup Day, when the chain gives out limited-edition holiday reusable cups.

The Starbucks Workers Union shared a list of striking stores on Twitter, including the downtown outlet at the intersection of Houston and St. Mary’s streets. The only other Texas stores listed in the action are in Austin and Houston.
The labor organization wants to negotiate new contracts that let employees have a voice in setting corporate policies, according to its website. These policies include rights on the job, health and safety conditions, protections from unfair firings or unfair discipline, seniority rights, leave of absence rights, benefits and wages.

The union alleges that Starbucks has fired baristas in retaliation for their organizing efforts and that it's also created roadblocks for union members who tried to meet with corporate lawyers, such as requesting last-minute scheduling changes.

The strike is expected to last until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery

By Nina Rangel

Rooster Crow Baking Co.'s leading lady Jenn Riesman shows off a pie and other sweets.

New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.

Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores

By Nina Rangel

94,000 pounds of H-E-B ground beef have been recalled for possible contamination with mirror-like material.

San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend

By Nina Rangel

StreetFare SA is located at 1916 Austin Hwy.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us