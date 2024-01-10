EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk closes after more than a decade

The spot's closure will make way for the upcoming Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, slated to open in 2027.

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 1:02 pm

The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations. - Facebook / Bier Garten Riverwalk
Facebook / Bier Garten Riverwalk
The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations.
After 10 years of raising liter steins and celebrating Oktoberfest in style, downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk has closed.

The business shared the news last week in a lengthy Facebook post, which noted that its closure will make way for the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum, slated to open in 2027.

Mad Dogs Restaurant Group CEO Terry Corless — who oversees and operates the Bier Garten Riverwalk along with establishments such as Mad Dogs British Pub, On the Bend Oyster Bar and Crockett Tavern — signed the post. He said management is working to absorb the Bier Garten’s crew of 40 employees into his other restaurant holdings.

Even though the Facebook post bears an undertone of sadness, it ends on a hopeful note.

“This is a pause in the legendary journey of The Bier Garten," Corliss said. "We make way for the reimagined and spectacular rebirth of our beloved Alamo … . So it’s a sad farewell but not goodbye as we embark on the journey to find a suitably [sic] space to relocate our beloved Bier Garten.”

The Bier Garten Riverwalk is located at 126 Losoya St.

