Downtown San Antonio's Broadway Delicatessen closing permanently

click to enlarge Facebook / Broadway Delicatessen Broadway Delicatessen opened nearly two years ago.

Downtown San Antonio's Broadway Delicatessen soon will sling its last cold-cut piled sandwiches and slices of New York-style pizza, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant's owners.In a note thanking "loyal customers," the dining spot's owners said it will close down early next week or once it runs out of food to serve. The somber post also includes a collection of photos from the business’ two years in operation.Located at 122 Broadway, steps from the Alamo, the downtown spot specialized in sandwiches, soups, salads and pizza by the slice. For now, its operating hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday.