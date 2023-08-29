LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Downtown San Antonio's Broadway Delicatessen closing permanently

The owners said the deli will remain open until early next week or until it runs out of food to serve.

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 11:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Broadway Delicatessen opened nearly two years ago. - Facebook / Broadway Delicatessen
Facebook / Broadway Delicatessen
Broadway Delicatessen opened nearly two years ago.
Downtown San Antonio's Broadway Delicatessen soon will sling its last cold-cut piled sandwiches and slices of New York-style pizza, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant's owners.

In a note thanking "loyal customers," the dining spot's owners said it will close down early next week or once it runs out of food to serve. The somber post also includes a collection of photos from the business’ two years in operation.

Located at 122 Broadway, steps from the Alamo, the downtown spot specialized in sandwiches, soups, salads and pizza by the slice. For now, its operating hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chipotle opens new San Antonio-area store with drive-thru 'Chipotlane'

By Nina Rangel

Burrito chain Chipotle has opened a new location in Universal City,

Alamo Biscuit Co. expands San Antonio footprint with hospital, university locations

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Biscuit Company is known for loaded biscuits and breakfast eats.

San Antonio, other Texas cities, score high on list of best places for rooftop dining

By Nina Rangel

The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio overlooks the SA skyline from a 20-story perch.

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Also in Food & Drink

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us