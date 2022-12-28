Downtown San Antonio's Hemisfair lands new restaurant from owners of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

New restaurant Kusch Faire will occupy a restored 19th century home within the complex.

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Dashi's Sichuan Kitchen + Bar has grown a local following for food that offers an elevated take on Chinese flavors. - Adah Esquivel
Adah Esquivel
Dashi's Sichuan Kitchen + Bar has grown a local following for food that offers an elevated take on Chinese flavors.
Downtown's Hemisfair complex, which has beefed up its food offerings over recent years, is adding yet another dining destination — a concept from the owners of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House.

Like its predecessors, new restaurant Kusch Faire will occupy a restored 19th century home at the site, breathing new life into a structure near urban wine haven Re:Rooted210, according to Hemisfair officials.

Kusch Faire will join existing eateries Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery, The Box Street Social, Paleteria San Antonio and Lick Honest Ice Cream inside Hemisfair.

Other culinary plans for the park and public space built for San Antonio's 1968 World's Fair include expansions of local brands Bombay Bicycle Club and Jerk Shack plus the Brat-Haus beer garden from Künstler Brewing.

In its emailed statement, Hemisfair offered few details about Kusch Faire's menu and vibe. However, if the new eatery follows in the footsteps of others run by its owners, diners can likely expect bold flavors from China's mountainous provinces.

Stay tuned for more details.

