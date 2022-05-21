Downtown San Antonio's Hotel Valencia Riverwalk revives boozy Poptails program

click to enlarge Courtesy Valencia on the San Antonio Riverwalk The hotel’s Poptails feature top shelf spirits and handmade ice pops boasting fresh fruit purée.

Luxury hotel Valencia on the San Antonio Riverwalk is bringing back its seasonal Poptails program for the sweltering summer months, offering two varieties of frosty, popsicle-adorned tipples.The titular drinks feature top-shelf cocktail ingredients paired with handmade ice pops made with fresh fruit purée. The Prickly Pear Margarita Poptail features a fruity fuchsia ice pop dunked into a margarita, while the creamsicle-inspired Valencia Dream Poptail is an orange-vanilla popsicle served in a glass of prosecco.“These cooling treats are always a big hit with both hotel guests and local residents,” Hotel Valencia Riverwalk Sales and Marketing Director Stacy Seaborn said in a release. “These are sure to bring out the inner kid in our hotel guests and San Antonio residents alike.”Valencia visitors can order Poptails through the bar at Dorrego’s, the hotel restaurant, or via seasonal overnight room packages, which feature luxury accommodations along with two free Poptails as a welcoming gift.