Downtown San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host 'Kegs & Eggs' event with free tacos, live music Jan. 27

The 2023 iteration will be the venue’s third annual Cowboy Breakfast-style event.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event will take place Jan. 27. - Instagram / smokesanantonio
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event will take place Jan. 27.
San Antonians heartbroken by the cancellation of this year’s Cowboy Breakfast can instead get their free taco fix at Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event Jan. 27.

The near-downtown venue took to social media Wednesday to share the details, including plans to dole out free breakfast tacos and sandwiches as well as San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo concert ticket giveaways, a mechanical bull, barbecue and drink specials starting at 7:30 a.m.

Live music performances by local acts such as Helotes-based Kin Faux and 80’s cover band The Spazmatics will provide the soundtrack for the day.

Tickets to Rodeo performances by Lee Brice and Dwight Yoakam will be given away via drawings at 10:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Free, 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Smoke BBQ and Skybar, 501 East Crockett, smokedowntown.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

