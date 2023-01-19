Downtown San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host 'Kegs & Eggs' event with free tacos, live music Jan. 27

click to enlarge
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event will take place Jan. 27.
San Antonians heartbroken by the cancellation of this year’s Cowboy Breakfast can instead get their free taco fix at Smoke BBQ and Skybar’s third annual Kegs and Eggs event
Jan. 27.
The near-downtown venue took to social media Wednesday to share the details, including plans to dole out free breakfast tacos and sandwiches as well as San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo concert ticket giveaways, a mechanical bull, barbecue and drink specials starting at 7:30 a.m.
Live music performances by local acts such as Helotes-based Kin Faux and 80’s cover band The Spazmatics will provide the soundtrack for the day.
Tickets to Rodeo performances by Lee Brice and Dwight Yoakam will be given away via drawings at 10:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Free, 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Smoke BBQ and Skybar, 501 East Crockett, smokedowntown.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter