Downtown's Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa to host Nov. 9 job fair

The swanky upcoming hotel will offer benefits for workers such as medical insurance, short term disability, tuition reimbursement and hotel discounts.

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge The Plaza San Antonio's onsite restaurant will be called Corinne. - Courtesy Photo / Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa
Courtesy Photo / Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa
The Plaza San Antonio's onsite restaurant will be called Corinne.
Downtown San Antonio’s old Marriott Plaza — now called Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa — will host a job fair Thursday, Nov. 9, to fill positions in multiple departments.

Benefits for positions — which span the front office, maintenance, sales and food and beverage departments — include medical, dental and vision insurance, short term disability, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, hotel discounts and unlimited referral bonuses, officials said.

The hiring blitz will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1902, the dance club venue at St. Paul Square, 1174 E. Commerce St.

Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, 555 S. Alamo St., is operated by Indiana-based hotel management firm White Lodging, which took over the downtown property in August 2019.

