Downtown's renovated Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa reopens this week

Indiana-based hotel management firm White Lodging has been renovating the hotel since 2020.

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 3:10 pm

The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa has been under renovation since 2020.
Karissa Rangel
The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa has been under renovation since 2020.
The Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa will open Thursday, bringing 253 guest rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a resort-style pool and a day spa to the revamped space that formerly housed downtown's Marriott Plaza hotel, according to officials with the luxury property.

The new addition to San Antonio's hotel scene sits at the corner of South Alamo Street and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Repurposed 19th century buildings house the hotel's day spa along with full-service restaurant Corinne and the Anaqua Garden Bar.

Led by Executive Chef Joseph Krauss, Corinne will serve weekday breakfast, lunch and dinner along with weekend brunch and dinner. The menu weaves together classic American food with South Texas and Gulf Coast influences, Plaza officials said. The eatery also features an extensive cocktail and wine program.
Corinne will offer classic American food with South Texas and Gulf Coast influences.
Karissa Rangel
Corinne will offer classic American food with South Texas and Gulf Coast influences.
Named after the property’s historic 42-foot tall Anaqua tree, Anaqua Garden Bar overlooks the hotel’s outdoor pool and will feature “a fusion of Japanese foodways with Latin tradition, inventive botanical-forward cocktails, lush seating and a curated soundtrack to create a Zen oasis,” Plaza officials said.

Indiana-based hotel management firm White Lodging took over the downtown property in August 2019. It's been conducting renovations since the summer 2020.

