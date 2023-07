Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival plans third — and possibly final — year Sept. 23 - Oct. 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival One of the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival's many patches displays gourds for the festival.

It may be nearly impossible to fathom pumpkin-themed gatherings while it’s 100 degrees outside, but the announcements from event organizers fall when they do.Turns out the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will take place take place Sept. 23-Oct. 29 for its third and final year.The multi-weekend event will be held at Dripping Springs’ Pound House historical farmstead, located about an hour and a half northeast of San Antonio. The gathering will feature live music, food from 20 local spots plus a courtyard marketplace full of Central Texas vendors.The fest also will offer family-friendly activities such as an exotic petting zoo, camel and pony rides, face painting and a hay maze. Admission will run $15 per person, but kids younger than 3 and seniors older than 65 will get in free.Though the fest has taken over the farmstead for the last two years, a representative of the event told thethat construction and development in the area will likely make it impossible to host a festival of this size at this location in the future.Hours, location and other details are available online