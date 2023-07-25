Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival plans third — and possibly final — year Sept. 23 - Oct. 29

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival
One of the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival's many patches displays gourds for the festival.
It may be nearly impossible to fathom pumpkin-themed gatherings while it’s 100 degrees outside, but the announcements from event organizers fall when they do.
Turns out the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will take place take place Sept. 23-Oct. 29 for its third and final year.
The multi-weekend event will be held at Dripping Springs’ Pound House historical farmstead, located about an hour and a half northeast of San Antonio. The gathering will feature live music, food from 20 local spots plus a courtyard marketplace full of Central Texas vendors.
The fest also will offer family-friendly activities such as an exotic petting zoo, camel and pony rides, face painting and a hay maze. Admission will run $15 per person, but kids younger than 3 and seniors older than 65 will get in free.
Though the fest has taken over the farmstead for the last two years, a representative of the event told the Current
that construction and development in the area will likely make it impossible to host a festival of this size at this location in the future.
Hours, location and other details are available online
.
