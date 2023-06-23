VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew sets opening date for first San Antonio location

7 Brew operates 60 locations across the country, including stores in other Texas markets.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 2:22 pm

click to enlarge 7 Brew coffee locations offer 20,000 drink options, according to company officials. - Courtesy / 7 Brew
Courtesy / 7 Brew
7 Brew coffee locations offer 20,000 drink options, according to company officials.
Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew is bringing its java-on-the-go concept to San Antonio this summer.

The 2901 Pat Booker Road location will be the first San Antonio outlet for the Arkansas-based company, officials said. The store is scheduled for a July 15 grand opening.

Each 7 Brew store is equipped to provide some 20,000 unique drink options based on variations of its seven original coffee drinks, according to the company.

“We couldn’t be more excited to greet and get to know all the San Antonians,” 7 Brew Field Operations Manager Payton Medlin said in a statement. “7 Brew is so much more than coffee, and our goal is to bring joy and make a connection with every guest that drives through the line."

In the days leading up to the grand opening, 7 Brew will host a series of soft opening celebrations offering customers free drinks and discounts. The company also will donate some of the store proceeds to San Antonio nonprofits.

7 Brew operates 60 locations across the country, including stores in other Texas markets.

