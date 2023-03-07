Driver plows into beloved Texas roadside destination Czech Stop, but it's still serving kolaches

The bakery in West is known for Czech baked goods such as kolaches, klobasneks and strudels.

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 12:11 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Kolache staple Czech Stop's front windows were damaged by a car accident Monday. - Facebook / West VFD
Facebook / West VFD
Kolache staple Czech Stop's front windows were damaged by a car accident Monday.
Texas roadside kolache staple Czech Stop suffered storefront damage Monday, after a driver plowed through the front windows. Luckily, no one was injured, and the business’ bakery is up and running Tuesday, 25 News reports.

Police in the Central Texas town of West confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, which occurred when an elderly driver accidentally put their SUV into drive instead of reverse. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday, but only the Czech Stop’s front windows were damaged in the accident.

The West Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the business on Facebook, noting that the windows are boarded up but adding that Czech Stop remained open for business.

Czech Stop is known for its traditional Czech baked goods such as kolaches, klobasneks and strudels, which it’s been doling out since 1983. The business is located at 104 S. George Kacir Drive, in West, about three hours north of downtown San Antonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host daylong Bettie Page birthday bash April 29

By Nina Rangel

Bettie Page gained notoriety in the 1950s for her pin-up photos.

Food hall at San Antonio's Pearl brings in new barbecue and pasta options

By Brandon Rodriguez

The two new concepts will sit adjacent to one another within the Bottling Plant — one in Chilaquil's original space and the other in El Diente De Oro's recent location.

Rooftop nightspot Cowboys and Cadillacs opening in New Braunfels this summer

By Nina Rangel

Cowboys and Cadillacs will open in Downtown New Braunfels this summer.

Mexico-founded Picadas hard agua fresca now available in more than 40 San Antonio H-E-B stores

By Nina Rangel

Picadas hard agua frescas are now available in San Antonio.

Also in Food & Drink

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

New cycling-themed Breakway Brewing Co. now slinging beer, bites near downtown San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Government Hill’s new cycling-themed Breakaway Brewing Co. has opened its doors.

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us