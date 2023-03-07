Driver plows into beloved Texas roadside destination Czech Stop, but it's still serving kolaches

Facebook / West VFD
Kolache staple Czech Stop's front windows were damaged by a car accident Monday.
Texas roadside kolache staple Czech Stop suffered storefront damage Monday, after a driver plowed through the front windows. Luckily, no one was injured, and the business’ bakery is up and running Tuesday, 25 News reports
.
Police in the Central Texas town of West confirmed that no one was injured in the crash, which occurred when an elderly driver accidentally put their SUV into drive instead of reverse. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday, but only the Czech Stop’s front windows were damaged in the accident.
The West Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the business on Facebook, noting that the windows are boarded up but adding that Czech Stop remained open for business.
Czech Stop is known for its traditional Czech baked goods such as kolaches, klobasneks and strudels, which it’s been doling out since 1983. The business is located at 104 S. George Kacir Drive, in West, about three hours north of downtown San Antonio.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter