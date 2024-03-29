Dry Dock Oyster Bar, Easter: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

San Antonio-born businesses Dry Dock Oyster Bar, Little Em’s Oyster Bar, Lovers Pizzeria and Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen all announced plans for expansions or openings in the coming months. Readers also wanted to know where they could snag Easter eats this holiday weekend.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and is now BYOB
- Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale closing restaurant, moving Little Em's into it
- These San Antonio restaurants are offering Easter brunch and dinner
- San Antonio's Lovers Pizzeria closing Saturday, March 30, to relocate
- San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen opening fourth location
