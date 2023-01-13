Dry January, Go Fish Market: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tito’s Handmade Vodka Martha Stewart stars in Tito’s Handmade Vodka's DIY January campaign.

The's most-read food news ran the gamut this week, covering openings, culinary celebrations and a Texas-based company's star-powered Dry January campaign. Let's jump in.Our top story centers around DIY queen Martha Stewart's partnership with Texas-based Tito's Vodka on a campaign that's as funny as it is nonsensical. Check out the video if you haven't already.Readers also wanted to read about the openings of a new high-high fish market and wine stop near Pearl plus a new coffee shop on the far North side.Stories on National Pizza Week — which runs through this Saturday — a free Asian New Year Festival also racked up plenty of interest. Because, well, who doesn't like pizza and free?Read on for more.